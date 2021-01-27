ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Wall St opens lower with earnings underway, eyes on Fed

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.3 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 30893.78. The S&P 500 fell 12.8 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 3836.83.
  • Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.5 points, or 1.02%, to 13486.576 at the opening bell.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

US stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors parsed through earnings reports from companies including Boeing and Microsoft, ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.3 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 30893.78. The S&P 500 fell 12.8 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 3836.83, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.5 points, or 1.02%, to 13486.576 at the opening bell.

