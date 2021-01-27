Markets
TSX opens lower as energy, materials stocks weigh
- Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 148.67 points, or 0.84%, at 17,630.74.
27 Jan 2021
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by weakness in materials and energy stocks, while investors awaited the US Federal Reserve policy statement for clarity on monetary stimulus.
At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 148.67 points, or 0.84%, at 17,630.74.
