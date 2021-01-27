Slovenia issues 500mn EUR 60-year international bond

ZAGREB: Slovenia has set final terms for issuing a 60-year international bond worth 500 million euros ($606 million), setting the price at mid-swap plus 75 basis points, financial news service IFR reported on Wednesday.

Bids for the longest Slovenian bond ever, which will mature on March 3, 2081, totalled 4.3 billion euros. Earlier this month Slovenia tapped the international markets for two issues jointly worth 2 billion euros.