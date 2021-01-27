Markets
Slovenia issues 500mn EUR 60-year international bond
- Bids for the longest Slovenian bond ever, which will mature on March 3, 2081, totalled 4.3 billion euros.
27 Jan 2021
ZAGREB: Slovenia has set final terms for issuing a 60-year international bond worth 500 million euros ($606 million), setting the price at mid-swap plus 75 basis points, financial news service IFR reported on Wednesday.
Bids for the longest Slovenian bond ever, which will mature on March 3, 2081, totalled 4.3 billion euros. Earlier this month Slovenia tapped the international markets for two issues jointly worth 2 billion euros.
Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases 'impounded' PIA plane
Slovenia issues 500mn EUR 60-year international bond
HEC advises universities to conduct exams based on their capacity
Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund
British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project
Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal
Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic
Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots
COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh
Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary
First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP
100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
Read more stories
Comments