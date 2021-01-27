NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into fuel price adjustments (FCA) for the month of December 2020.

The authority would announce the decision after reviewing data submitted by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA).

The hearing was presided over by the Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi.

The CPPA has sought an increase of Rs 1.80 per unit increase in the tariff under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism. The Chairman said that coal generation witnessed increase while generation from natural gas and LNG registered decrease during the said period.

The authority was told that less electricity was generated from gas due to shortage of LNG in December. Due to shortage of gas, electricity was also generated through furnace oil.

The authority observed that Rs 1 billion was saved owing to adopting better energy mix mechanism. More saving could be made in case, electricity was not generated through furnace oil.

Additional burden of Rs 3.5 billion has to bear by the consumers due to running plants on furnace oil.

The authority was told that less gas was supplied to the power plants due to provision of more gas to the domestic consumers.