Pakistan
Bilawal expresses gratitude for sending congratulatory messages on Bakhtawar's wedding
- Bilawal regretted that many dignitaries could not be invited in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
27 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended gratitude to all, sending congratulatory messages over wedding of his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.
In a statement issued here, he said that fewer guests have been invited to the wedding reception of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in the view of coronavirus SOPs in Karachi.
Bilawal regretted that many dignitaries could not be invited in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
He further said that wedding receptions would be held in Islamabad, Lahore and Larkana as well where more dignitaries, friends and family members would be invited to share the joys of the auspicious occasion.
Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases 'impounded' PIA plane
Bilawal expresses gratitude for sending congratulatory messages on Bakhtawar's wedding
HEC advises universities to conduct exams based on their capacity
Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund
British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project
Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal
Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic
Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots
COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh
Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary
First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP
100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
Read more stories
Comments