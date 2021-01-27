Universities across Pakistan to reopen from February 1: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has given green signal to reopen universities from February 1 across Pakistan.

The decision was made during the session of the NCOC which was chaired by Asad Umar on Wednesday. The session was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, health secretary, DRAP head Dr Asif Rauf and others senior officials.

The participants were apprised regarding the COVID-19 cases in the educational institutions and the implementation of the standard operation procedures (SOPs).

The stakeholders were also consulted during the session regarding the complete resumption of academic activities in the educational institutions.

After holding consultations, the NCOC decided to reopen varsities across the country from February 1.