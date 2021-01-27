ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Jan 27, 2021
Jordan gets at least 4 participants in 120,000 tonne wheat tender

  • Participants were believed to be Cerealcom Dolj, Viterra, Ameropa and Nibulon.
  • No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Wednesday, traders said.
Reuters Updated 27 Jan 2021

HAMBURG/CAIRO: At least four trading companies are believed to be taking part in the international tender from Jordan's state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

Participants were believed to be Cerealcom Dolj, Viterra, Ameropa and Nibulon, they said.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Wednesday, traders said.

