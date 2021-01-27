ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sanofi 'proud' to help make rivals' vaccines

  • The jabs would be ready from the middle of the year and be distributed in the European Union, he said.
AFP 27 Jan 2021

PARIS: French pharma group Sanofi is "proud" of the solidarity it has shown in agreeing to help produce 125 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by rivals Pfizer-BioNTech, a senior executive said Wednesday.

Sanofi announced on Tuesday that it will use its factory in Frankfurt, Germany, for a rare act of cooperation in an industry usually marked by cut-throat competition.

After its own vaccine candidate based on an existing flu jab failed to produce results in December, the group began looking at how it could work with competitors, head of Sanofi France Olivier Bogillot said.

"We looked at how we could show solidarity," he told RTL radio, adding: "When you look at the technological and industrial capacities of Sanofi, our expertise, I'm very proud that Sanofi has made this choice."

The jabs would be ready from the middle of the year and be distributed in the European Union, he said.

The group has been fiercely criticised by some politicians in France over planned job cuts, while others have expressed dismay over the country's failure to produce its own Covid-19 vaccine.

The Paris-based Pasteur Institute announced on Monday that its vaccine candidate based on a measles jab had also been abandoned.

Bogillot said that talk of France's scientific "decline" was overblown and that Sanofi was continuing to develop another two vaccine candidates.

"There are 200 to 250 groups of researchers working on a vaccine and there were maybe 300 at the start. Around 10 percent of them will manage to produce a vaccine," he explained.

"Sanofi will be among this 10 percent and maybe we'll have two."

Bogillot also said that the European Union had fallen behind the United States, China and neighbour Britain.

"Europe has fallen behind on life sciences. This crisis shows how life sciences, biology and biotechnology are a strategic sector," he said.

"We need more public and private investment... France has everything going for it to succeed."

Sanofi vaccines

Sanofi 'proud' to help make rivals' vaccines

Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters