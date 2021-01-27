World
South Africa approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use
- In terms of the AstraZeneca vaccine _ this has been granted emergency use (approval) and there will be a press conference with the minister of health on this (later).
27 Jan 2021
CAPE TOWN: South Africa has approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use and is reviewing applications by rival manufacturers, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, the medicines regulator said on Wednesday.
"In terms of the AstraZeneca vaccine _ this has been granted emergency use (approval) and there will be a press conference with the minister of health on this (later)," said Helen Rees, chairwoman of the South African Health Products board, during a media briefing.
Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases 'impounded' PIA plane
South Africa approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use
Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund
British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project
Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal
Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic
Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots
COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh
Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary
First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP
100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment
Read more stories
Comments