Pakistan's first Human Rights Resource Portal being Launched Tomorrow

The Ministry of Human Rights has announced the launch of Pakistan's first Human Rights Resource Portal in partnership with the European Union. The portal will be launched tomorrow, according to a tweet by the official twitter account of the Ministry of Human Rights in Pakistan

This portal will serve as a central repository of up-to-date and cutting edge knowledge about human rights in Pakistan. It will also enable users to learn about the rights guaranteed to them through constitution as well as federal and provincial legislations.

The Human Rights Resource Portal hopes to facilitate students, academics and practitioners working in this field, and as a result, also benefit all Pakistani citizens.

According to Shireen Mazari, the Federal Minister for Human Rights, this portal is a "first of its kind in Pakistan and is actually a comprehensive repository of updates on all information related to human rights, the laws in Pakistan, the international conventions that Pakistan has signed, and also, the human rights commitments and the training resources and programs that the Ministry is undertaking."

She also adds that the portal offers reports on the status of prisons and child abuse in the country.

The Federal Minister also encourages everyone to access this portal so that more people can get to know about what is being done to improve human rights for the people of Pakistan.