IHC disposes of petition seeking online exams

  • The judge observed that this matter pertains to the HEC and that the court couldn’t do anything about it.
  • Two students, Ali Bin Shafaat and Sharyar Abbasi, filed the petition on January 18 challenging the university’s decision to hold on-campus examinations for fall semester.
BR Web Desk Updated 27 Jan 2021

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition on holding online exams filed by student union of a private university.

Two students, Ali Bin Shafaat and Sharyar Abbasi, filed the petition on January 18 challenging the university’s decision to hold on-campus examinations for fall semester 2020-2021 for which classes were held online.

Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC wrapped up the case after hearing arguments of the petitioner’s lawyers. Advocate Qazi Rashid and Amar Satti requested the court to order the university to hold online exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The judge asked the advocates why didn’t they approach the relevant forum – Higher Education Commission (HEC) – to have their grievance redressed.

The judge observed that this matter pertains to the HEC and that the court couldn’t do anything about it.

IHC disposes of petition seeking online exams

