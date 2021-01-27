Pakistan
Covid-19 claims four lives in Faisalabad
- A many as 448 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.
27 Jan 2021
FAISALABAD: The coronavirus claimed four lives taking the death toll in Faisalabad to 404, while 37 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.
According to health department spokesperson, 999 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 621, while 7,131 patients recovered.
For corona patients 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital. Currently, 120 patients, including 45 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 39, including seven confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.
A many as 448 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.
Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases 'impounded' PIA plane
Covid-19 claims four lives in Faisalabad
Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund
British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project
Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal
Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic
Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots
COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh
Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary
First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP
100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment
Read more stories
Comments