ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By ▲ 320.33 (1.26%)
KSE100 46,514 Increased By ▲ 226.7 (0.49%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 139.87 (0.73%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 claims four lives in Faisalabad

  • A many as 448 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.
APP 27 Jan 2021

FAISALABAD: The coronavirus claimed four lives taking the death toll in Faisalabad to 404, while 37 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, 999 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 621, while 7,131 patients recovered.

For corona patients 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital. Currently, 120 patients, including 45 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 39, including seven confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

A many as 448 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.

Coronavirus faisalabad DHQ Hospital Allied Hospital

Covid-19 claims four lives in Faisalabad

Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters