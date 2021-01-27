ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By ▲ 320.33 (1.26%)
KSE100 46,514 Increased By ▲ 226.7 (0.49%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 139.87 (0.73%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks head lower, LVMH shines after earnings

  • Precious metal miner Fresnillo Plc slid 3.1% after it forecast lower gold output for the current year.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

European stocks slid on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about a slow economic recovery, while most investors kept to the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.4% in early trading, following losses in Asian markets and Wall Street.

Microsoft's bumper results did little to help Europe's tech sector, which dropped 1.3%, while miners , oil & gas and banks fell close to 1% each.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million, according to a Reuters tally, and Europe - the worst-affected region in the world - is currently reporting a million new infections about every four days.

Precious metal miner Fresnillo Plc slid 3.1% after it forecast lower gold output for the current year.

Hygiene products maker Essity slipped 0.6% despite reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly operating profit.

French luxury group LVMH rose 1.4% as booming sales at fashion brands like Louis Vuitton, particularly in China, helped to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gucci-owner Kering gained 1%.

European stocks pan European STOXX 600 index Fresnillo Plc forecast Microsoft's

European stocks head lower, LVMH shines after earnings

Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters