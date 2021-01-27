ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By ▲ 320.33 (1.26%)
KSE100 46,514 Increased By ▲ 226.7 (0.49%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 139.87 (0.73%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand slips; US Fed policy meeting in focus

  • Lower US interest rates expectations boost investors' appetite for emerging market assets, which offer higher returns but carry more risk.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand fell early on Wednesday, as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting for market cues.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 15.0850 against the US dollar, 0.17% weaker than its previous close.

With no major local data releases, the rand was expected to take direction from global market-moving events.

Investors eyed Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's news conference later in the day after the US central bank concludes a two-day policy meeting.

Analysts expect the Fed to stick to its ultra-easy monetary policy.

"While we expect Mr Powell to present a more optimistic outlook, it will likely be tempered with caution regarding elevated short-term risks with an emphasis on very dovish forward guidance," analysts at NKC African Economics said in a note.

Lower US interest rates expectations boost investors' appetite for emerging market assets, which offer higher returns but carry more risk.

Traders are also keenly watching progress on the US fiscal stimulus as optimism over the plan has spurred risk-taking in recent weeks.

In fixed income, the yield on the long-dated benchmark bond due in 2030 was up by a single basis point to 8.785% in early deals.

South Africa's rand US dollar NKC African Economics Lower US interest rates

South Africa's rand slips; US Fed policy meeting in focus

Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters