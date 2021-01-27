ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Russia says nuclear arms pact extension with US agreed on Moscow's terms

  • The Kremlin on Tuesday said the two countries had struck a deal to extend the pact.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

MOSCOW: Russia and the United States agreed to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty on Moscow's terms, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday, the RIA news agency reported.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said the two countries had struck a deal to extend the pact, signed in 2010 and set to expire next month, which limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.

Russia says nuclear arms pact extension with US agreed on Moscow's terms

