World
Russia says nuclear arms pact extension with US agreed on Moscow's terms
- The Kremlin on Tuesday said the two countries had struck a deal to extend the pact.
27 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russia and the United States agreed to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty on Moscow's terms, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday, the RIA news agency reported.
The Kremlin on Tuesday said the two countries had struck a deal to extend the pact, signed in 2010 and set to expire next month, which limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.
Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund
Russia says nuclear arms pact extension with US agreed on Moscow's terms
British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project
Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal
Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic
Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots
COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh
Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary
First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP
100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment
PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly
Read more stories
Comments