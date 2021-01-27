Most-wanted terrorist named in govt’s ‘Red Book’ arrested in Karachi

A most-wanted terrorist of outlawed organisation, Abbas Jafri, has been detailed during a joint raid of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a sensitive institution in Karachi.

As per details, Jafri, who was already named in the ‘Red Book’ compiled by the government, is a close aide of another most-wanted terrorist Yawar Abbas. The raiding team also confiscated weapon from his possession.

Jafri had received training from a neighbouring country in 2014 where he was taught medical and intelligence services, said the CTD spokesperson.

The arrested terrorist is specialised in automatic weapon and received the training from a neighbouring country, he added.

He was allegedly involved in completing rekey for terrorists to carry out different activities in Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson said that the institution formed teams to arrest accomplices of the arrested terrorist.

The arrested man has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.