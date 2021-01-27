ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund

  • FM says over the last 60 years, Pakistani troops and police had represented the UN in 46 peacekeeping missions across four continents of the world
  • A major obstacle for the developing countries in mobilizing international investment is their inability to prepare commercially viable development projects: Qureshi
Fahad Zulfikar 27 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced a token contribution of 25,000 dollars to the United Nations Secretary General’s Peace-building Fund, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Speaking in a virtual High Level Replenishment Conference for UN Secretary General’s Peace-building Fund, Qureshi said the United Nations should address the root causes of conflicts including injustice, inequality and the suppression of the right of self-determination of peoples under foreign occupation, in order to build and sustain global peace.

The foreign minister underscored Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to UN’s endeavors for peacekeeping and peacebuilding, recalling that over the last 60 years Pakistani troops and police had represented the UN in 46 peacekeeping missions across four continents of the world.

"National ownership must remain the core principle of peacebuilding and should determine all investment decisions of the PBF," he stated.

The FM highlighted that a major obstacle for the developing countries in mobilizing international investment is their inability to prepare commercially viable development projects. "To address this issue, the resources of the PBF must be utilized to support these countries in bringing development projects to a bankable feasibility status," he said.

