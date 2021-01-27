ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Sanofi confirms its will supply over 125 millions Pfizer-BioNTech doses to the EU

Reuters 27 Jan 2021

PARIS: French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi said on Wednesday it had struck an agreement with Germany's BioNTech to supply the European Union with the company's vaccine developed in partnership with US group Pfizer.

In a press release, Sanofi, which announced last month it had to delay the launch of its own vaccine jointly developed with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, confirmed CEO Paul Hudson's comments to newspaper Le Figaro Wednesday.

"Sanofi will provide BioNTech access to its established infrastructure and expertise to produce over 125 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe", Sanofi said in statement.

"Initial supplies will originate from Sanofi's production facilities in Frankfurt from summer of 2021", it added, saying its "priority was to continue to develop its two COVID-19 vaccine candidates".

