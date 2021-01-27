Business & Finance
Tullow's lenders agree to extended debt talks into February
- Adding it expects its operating cash flow to reach $500 million in 2021 if the oil price stays above $50 a barrel.
27 Jan 2021
LONDON: Tullow said on Wednesday its lenders agreed to extend talks about its reserve-based lending loan by a month beyond end-January, adding it expects its operating cash flow to reach $500 million in 2021 if the oil price stays above $50 a barrel.
