Pakistan secures GI tag for Basmati rice

In a major development for rice exports, Pakistan has secured Geographical Identity (GI) tag for its basmati rice.

As per details, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), which had applied for the GI tag of basmati rice had been granted the tag by GI Registry (Intellectual Property Organization).

The decision will weaken India's claim to the identity of basmati rice in the European Union.

“Congratulation Pakistan, a landmark achievement in the field of Intellectual Property Geographical Indication. TDAP has been granted basmati rice Geographical Indication tag by GI Registry (IPO), the first ever GI in Pakistan,” tweeted Meesaq Arif, Executive Director, Intellectual Property Organization Pakistan.

Arif while praising the IPO and Ministry of Commerce was of the view that the protection in Pakistan would strengthen our case in European Union against Indian claim of exclusive basmati GI tag.

It is pertinent to inform that Geographical Indications (GIs) are a form of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) that identify a product originating from a specific area, whose quality or reputation is attributable to its place of origin.

Back in December, Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (Reap) filed a 'notice of opposition' on against India's claim on Geographical Indicator (GI) of Basmati in the European Union.

The Reap took this step on behalf of rice exporters and farmers of Pakistan who are at the risk of losing billion dollars income. Pakistan has a thriving industry of export of Basmati, making Pakistan one of the top five exporters of rice in the world.

The Reap has previously been involved in developing and revising UK Code of Practice and arranging trade delegations abroad to foster the export of Basmati from Pakistan. The Reap has carried on its reputation of a responsible and effective association by standing up to preserve the heritage of Pakistan.