ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 49.27 (1%)
BR30 25,744 Increased By ▲ 381.27 (1.5%)
KSE100 46,620 Increased By ▲ 332.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,428 Increased By ▲ 168.75 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China industry body sees rising steel demand in 2021, eyes raw materials safety

  • As the recovery of steel demand and production in overseas markets still faces difficulties amid the pandemic, the steel association anticipated China's rising imports and falling exports to continue this year.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

BEIJING: China's steel demand will extend slight increases in 2021, supported by stable macroeconomic policies, the steel association said on Wednesday, although the country's industry ministry had urged less crude steel output this year.

Economic policies that China adopted to cope with the coronavirus pandemic will shore up China's steel demand, Qu Xiuli, vice chairwoman of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said at a news conference.

Citing a desire to reduce carbon emissions, the industry ministry had asked China's mammoth steel sector to churn out less crude steel in 2021 than the 1.05 billion tonnes record it logged last year.

But CISA's vice chairman, Luo Tiejun, told the briefing that higher demand this year would mitigate the effects of that request.

"We can strengthen imports of primary steel products, especially billets... so that rising demand can be met without increasing crude steel output," said Luo.

Luo also mentioned that government is planning to roll out favourable policies to encourage imports like billets and hot-briquetted iron.

The world's top steel producer shipped out 53.67 million tonnes of steel products in 2020, down 16.5% from a year earlier. Its imports, meanwhile, jumped 64%, and growth of billet purchases almost quintupled, according to the CISA.

As the recovery of steel demand and production in overseas markets still faces difficulties amid the pandemic, the steel association anticipated China's rising imports and falling exports to continue this year.

CISA had also warned of supply issues for steelmaking ingredients, a "sour point" China's ferrous sector faces, as about 80% of its total iron ore demand is met by imports.

There are a few overseas mines with Chinese interests, and the association is lobbying the government to lower costs for development of domestic mines, CISA said.

China coronavirus pandemic China's steel producers SteelHome steelmaking ingredients Qu Xiuli Luo Tiejun

China industry body sees rising steel demand in 2021, eyes raw materials safety

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly

$10mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters