ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,960 Increased By ▲ 49.58 (1.01%)
BR30 25,753 Increased By ▲ 390.61 (1.54%)
KSE100 46,621 Increased By ▲ 333.32 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,426 Increased By ▲ 167.11 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Zinc hits over 2-month low on higher inventories, weak Chinese demand

  • Cash zinc on the LME has been trading at a discount to the three-month contract since June 2020, indicating abundant nearby supplies.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

HANOI: Zinc prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in more than two months as stockpiles in London Metal Exchange warehouses hit a two-year high while demand in top consumer China weakened.

LME three-month zinc shed as much as 0.9% to $2,634 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 13, 2020, while the most-traded March zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a level unseen since Nov. 4, 2020 of 19,705 yuan ($3,048.23) a tonne.

Zinc inventories in LME warehouses surged to 235,025 tonnes, their highest since September 2018, and ShFE stockpiles of the metal rose to 43,240 tonnes, the highest since Dec. 11, 2020.

"This increase in LME stock also comes amid stock building in the Chinese market, which is largely expected ahead of the Chinese New Year," ING analysts said in a note, referring to the Feb. 11-17 holiday when demand often weakens.

"Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Hebei province, restrictions to logistics are also expected to hurt demand, with the region accounting for roughly 10% of the total galvanising capacity in China."

Hebei is China's steel producing hub and one of the hardest hit provinces in the country's most recent coronavirus outbreak.

Zinc, used mostly to galvanise steel, is now the worst performer year-to-date among the base metals complex on both the exchanges, down 4% on the LME and 4.7% on the ShFE.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Cash zinc on the LME has been trading at a discount to the three-month contract since June 2020, indicating abundant nearby supplies.

  • LME copper fell 0.5% to $7,968.50 a tonne by 0709 GMT and aluminium dipped 0.1% to $2,018 a tonne, while nickel rose 0.2% to $18,095 a tonne.

    • ShFE nickel dropped 1.3% to 133,710 yuan a tonne and copper eased 0.2% to 58,720 yuan a tonne, while tin hit a record high of 173,890 yuan a tonne on tight supply and solid demand.
Gold COVID19 ING analysts ShFE zinc Goldman copper ore LME stock

Zinc hits over 2-month low on higher inventories, weak Chinese demand

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly

$10mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters