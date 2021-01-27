Pakistan
Three killed, one hurt after vehicle falls into ditch in Jamshoro
- As a result, three people were killed while one other sustained injured. Police and rescue teams rushed to the accident site immediately and began a rescue operation.
27 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: At least three persons were killed and one another was got sustained injuries when the car fell into a ditch after a horrifying collision with a passenger coach at Indus Highway in Jamshoro District on Wednesday.
As per details, Rescue sources said that the accident has occurred on Indus highway, when the Passenger coach hit a car due to over-speeding and car plunged into a ditch, private news channels reported.
As a result, three people were killed while one other sustained injured. Police and rescue teams rushed to the accident site immediately and began a rescue operation.
Rescue sources added that the family in the car was travelling to Larkana from Karachi.
British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project
Three killed, one hurt after vehicle falls into ditch in Jamshoro
Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal
Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic
Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots
COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh
Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary
First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP
100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment
PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly
$10mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal
Read more stories
Comments