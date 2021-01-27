ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,961 Increased By ▲ 50.61 (1.03%)
BR30 25,744 Increased By ▲ 381.49 (1.5%)
KSE100 46,653 Increased By ▲ 365.57 (0.79%)
KSE30 19,444 Increased By ▲ 184.76 (0.96%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Myanmar launches nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program

  • The priorities will be given to the elderly, people with underlying diseases and people residing in the high density of population.
APP 27 Jan 2021

YANGON: Myanmar launched a COVID-19 vaccination program across the country on Wednesday.

The vaccinatio/n program started with medical staff who are working in the frontline in the country's regions and states. Myanmar recently received the first batch of 1.5 million doses of Covishield vaccine, which will be enough for 750,000 people.

Frontline health workers and volunteers are given priority to be inoculated from Wednesday, followed by parliamentarians from Friday, according to a statement from the Health and Sports Ministry.

As the first phase of the program, over 3,800 medical staff of public health department and hospitals are being vaccinated in Myanmar's capital of Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday.

About 25,459 medical staff and health workers dealing with COVID-19 patients and those from the public health department of Yangon region will be vaccinated from Wednesday, said Tun Myint, deputy director-general of Yangon Region's Public Health Department.

"The vaccine is a light relief for us, frontline medics, as it may help decrease the infections in number," he said. He also urged the public to continue non-pharmaceutical interventions even after getting inoculated.

Vaccines will be distributed to the public since Feb. 5, along with the members of union-level and regional or state-level governments, the statement said.

The priorities will be given to the elderly, people with underlying diseases and people residing in the high density of population.

The vaccines will be given in two doses and the second dose will follow 28 days after the first shot. According to the ministry, about 2 million doses of Covishield vaccine will arrive in the country in the first week of next month, followed by many more batches.

The COVID-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year and the number of positive cases reached 138,368, while its death toll was recorded at 3,082 as of late Tuesday.

COVID19 Myanmar vaccination program Health and Sports Ministry Nay Pyi Taw

Myanmar launches nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly

$10mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal

Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters