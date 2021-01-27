Woman dies, three injured in road mishap at Sari Naurang

BANNU: A woman died and three others injured during a head on collision between a car and rickshaw at Sarai Naurang here on Wednesday.
According to police, an ill-fated family in a rickshaw coming to home was hit by a speedy car coming from opposition direction on Bannu-DI Khan road, killing a woman and injuring three others including her two children.
The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Bannu.
The reason behind the accident was stated to be wrong overtaking.
