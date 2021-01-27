Markets
Tokyo shares end higher ahead of earnings season
27 Jan 2021
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday as bargain-hunters moved in ahead of Japan's corporate earnings season.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.31 percent, or 89.03 points, to 28,635.21, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.65 percent, or 12.07 points, to 1,860.07.
