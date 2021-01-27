ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,962 Increased By ▲ 51.33 (1.05%)
BR30 25,771 Increased By ▲ 408.06 (1.61%)
KSE100 46,681 Increased By ▲ 393.45 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,458 Increased By ▲ 199.44 (1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Protest against on-campus exams: Lahore police register cases against 500 students

  • The protest turned violent when the police baton-charged and launched a crackdown against the students.
  • For the last few days, students have been staging protests outside the campus in favour of online exams.
Aisha Mahmood 27 Jan 2021

The Lahore police have registered cases against 500 students protesting outside the University of Central Punjab against on-campus exams.

For the last few days, students have been staging protests outside the campus in favour of online exams. They demand that since their classes were held online due to coronavirus, the exams should also be held online. #StudentsWantOnlineExams has also started trending on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the protest turned violent when the police baton-charged and launched a crackdown against the students. The cases against the students have been registered on the basis of the statement of the varsity’s chief security officer. The officer told the police that the students were armed and had organized a sit-in outside the university despite multiple warnings, Samaareported.

Meanwhile, the University of Management and Technology (UMT) and the University of Peshawar have decided to hold exams online after students entered into the campus and demanded online exams.

Taking notice of the protests, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said the Higher Education Commission will consult with vice chancellors on the matter but the final decision rests lies with the universities.

Coronavirus Pakistan Shafqat Mahmood online classes students protest online exams

Protest against on-campus exams: Lahore police register cases against 500 students

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly

$10mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal

Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters