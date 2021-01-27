Protest against on-campus exams: Lahore police register cases against 500 students

The Lahore police have registered cases against 500 students protesting outside the University of Central Punjab against on-campus exams.

For the last few days, students have been staging protests outside the campus in favour of online exams. They demand that since their classes were held online due to coronavirus, the exams should also be held online. #StudentsWantOnlineExams has also started trending on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the protest turned violent when the police baton-charged and launched a crackdown against the students. The cases against the students have been registered on the basis of the statement of the varsity’s chief security officer. The officer told the police that the students were armed and had organized a sit-in outside the university despite multiple warnings, Samaareported.

Meanwhile, the University of Management and Technology (UMT) and the University of Peshawar have decided to hold exams online after students entered into the campus and demanded online exams.

Taking notice of the protests, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said the Higher Education Commission will consult with vice chancellors on the matter but the final decision rests lies with the universities.