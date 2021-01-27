Manual processing of visas at Pakistani missions in UK will discontinue from February 1

Pakistan High Commission in London and Consulates General in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester have decided not to entertain any manual visa application from February 1.

From February 1, all visa applications will be processed through online visa portal only. This decision is in line with Pakistan's decision to stop manual processing of visas from January 1 last,Radio Pakistan reported.

One simply has to log in to https://visa.nadra.gov.pk, fill out the application, upload the required documents and make the visa fee payment.

In a presser, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the government has launched an online visa system for 191 countries to make its process easy for people. He further said 200,000 applications had been received for online visa in a single day.