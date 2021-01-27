ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,962 Increased By ▲ 51.38 (1.05%)
BR30 25,758 Increased By ▲ 394.84 (1.56%)
KSE100 46,693 Increased By ▲ 405.38 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,466 Increased By ▲ 206.85 (1.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Manual processing of visas at Pakistani missions in UK will discontinue from February 1

  • From February 1, all visa applications will be processed through online visa portal only.
  • This decision is in line with Pakistan's decision to stop manual processing of visas from January 1 last.
Aisha Mahmood 27 Jan 2021

Pakistan High Commission in London and Consulates General in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester have decided not to entertain any manual visa application from February 1.

From February 1, all visa applications will be processed through online visa portal only. This decision is in line with Pakistan's decision to stop manual processing of visas from January 1 last,Radio Pakistan reported.

One simply has to log in to https://visa.nadra.gov.pk, fill out the application, upload the required documents and make the visa fee payment.

In a presser, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the government has launched an online visa system for 191 countries to make its process easy for people. He further said 200,000 applications had been received for online visa in a single day.

Pakistan UK London VISA pakistan high commission manual visa online visa

Manual processing of visas at Pakistani missions in UK will discontinue from February 1

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly

$10mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal

Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters