ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,961 Increased By ▲ 50.89 (1.04%)
BR30 25,742 Increased By ▲ 378.83 (1.49%)
KSE100 46,686 Increased By ▲ 398.12 (0.86%)
KSE30 19,460 Increased By ▲ 200.7 (1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may retest resistance at $52.98

  • As long as the contract remains firm above a support at $52.34, the 23.6% retracement of the uptrend from $47.18 to $53.93, it may revisit the high of $53.93.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $52.98 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising towards a range of $53.34-$53.93.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from $53.93 to $51.44. The trend from $53.93 has reversed, as oil has deeply pierced above $52.98.

To fulfil the target zone, oil needs to stay above $52.39, a break below which will not only cause a fall into $51.80-$52.03 range, but also signal an extension of the downtrend.

On the daily chart, the correction from $53.93 is very shallow. It ended around $51.35, roughly matching the one from the Dec. 23 high of $48.50. It may have been driven by a wave iv, which will be reversed by an upward wave v.

As long as the contract remains firm above a support at $52.34, the 23.6% retracement of the uptrend from $47.18 to $53.93, it may revisit the high of $53.93.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil US oil asia oil Asia's fuel oil trade

US oil may retest resistance at $52.98

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly

$10mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal

Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation

Power plant at Gwadar: ECC’s approval sought for ‘unique’ QPPA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters