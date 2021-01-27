ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street dials back from records despite good earnings

  • Biden wants to spend another $1.9 trillion to help the country's recovery from the pandemic, but Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities warned US indices may be set to decline no matter what.
AFP 27 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street indices retreated from records on Tuesday, as traders took a pause despite major US companies reporting good earnings at the end of 2020.

Health care and industrial goods manufacturer 3M, which makes N95 face masks that protect against Covid-19, reported higher four-quarter profits and saw sales growing into this year.

Industrial behemoth General Electric also reported a profitable year and expected to continue the trend in 2021, a positive sign given that the company has been in turnaround mode following losses the prior three years.

But Wall Street's mind was elsewhere, as traders eyed ongoing negotiations in Washington on President Joe Biden's proposals for another stimulus package while mulling whether markets are teetering on the brink of a pullback.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1 percent to close at 30,937.04, while the broad-based S&P 500 closed 0.2 percent lower at 3,849.62.

The tech-rich Nasdaq finished at 13,626.06 after losing 0.1 percent. Both it and the S&P 500 had made records on Monday.

Wall Street has generally prospered amid the pandemic thanks to the Federal Reserve's extraordinary moves to pump liquidity into the economy and big federal stimulus measures that have helped consumers keep spending.

Biden wants to spend another $1.9 trillion to help the country's recovery from the pandemic, but Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities warned US indices may be set to decline no matter what.

"The market is already discounting everything. It's discounting the earnings season, it's discounting the possibility of another stimulus package and even an economic rebound," he said.

3M ended trading up 3.3 percent following its healthy earnings. Shares of General Electric closed 2.7 percent higher.

General Electric Peter Cardillo Spartan Capital Securities Wall Street indices

Wall Street dials back from records despite good earnings

Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation

Power plant at Gwadar: ECC’s approval sought for ‘unique’ QPPA

Chairman says NAB went after those lying beyond reach

Constitution of Justice Azmat-led commission approved by cabinet

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $892m in H1

Q1 external debt servicing stands at $3.593bn

Pakistan: 1.5pc GDP growth projected

IMF lifts global growth forecast

FBR exempts WHT on import of 3,000MT of wheat

MoF opposes 16pc increase in margins of OMCs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters