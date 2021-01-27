ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Q1 external debt servicing stands at $3.593bn

Recorder Report Updated 27 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The country has paid some $3.593 billion for external debt servicing during the first quarter (Jul-Sep) of this fiscal year.?

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the country paid some $ 2.934 billion as the principal amount for external debt and $659 million as interest in the first quarter of this fiscal year.?

The government paid $3.123 billion (some $2.696 billion as principal amount and $ 427 million interest) on account of public debt that includes the IMF, government debt and external debt liabilities.? Some $96 million were paid for Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) and $ 362 million of debt servicing was made for private sector debt during the Jul-Sep of FY21.?

