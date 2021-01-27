CPEC: Meeting reviews progress on various projects

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on CPEC (CCoCPEC) has asked the concerned ministries to bring before it unresolved inter-ministerial issues along with recommendations for their resolution as the CPEC is a priority project.

The meeting presided over by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, reviewed the progress on various projects undertaken by the Working Groups under the CPEC on Tuesday.

The CCoCPEC briefed on the overall progress of the CPEC projects in industrial cooperation, energy, infrastructure, Gwadar, science and technology, socio-economic development, agriculture, transport and communications, and issues faced in the implementation of these projects.

The committee noted that significant progress had been achieved on various projects.

The chair stated that the CPEC is a priority project for enhancing Pak-China economic cooperation.

He stressed that the ministries/divisions should maintain the momentum of the CPEC projects and follow the timelines for early completion of projects.

The second phase of the CPEC which focuses on industrial cooperation will significantly enhance the benefits of the CPEC for both sides, he added.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Advisor to Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, and officials of various ministries and divisions.

