KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 184,954 tonnes of cargo comprising 109,920 tonnes of import cargo and 75,034 tonnes of export cargo including 7,209 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 109,920 tonnes comprised of 36,693 tonnes of containerised cargo; 5,855 tonnes of canola; 13,780 tonnes of wheat; 5,314 tonnes of soyabean and 48,278 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 75,034 tonnes comprised of 66,829 tonnes of containerised cargo; 100 tonnes of bulk cargo; 39,066 tonnes of clinkers; 3,325 tonnes of cement and 4,130 tonnes oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 7,209 containers comprising of 2,411 containers import and 4,798 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 763 of 20’s and 814 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 10 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 979 of 20’s and 1,051 of 40’s loaded containers while 231 of 20’s and 743 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were six ships namely YM Eternity, Diyala, CMA CGM Moliere, Nigbo Express, Kota Naluri and MT Lahore carrying containers and tankers respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were two vessels viz. Kota Naluri and Hyundai Shanghai carrying containers respectively currently at the berths.

There is no ships expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are two vessels viz. Botany Bay and Mutribe carrying containers and tanker respectively due to arrive on Tuesday while seven vessels viz. Hong Kong Express, Ever Dainty, Tabernacle Prince, Shorthorn Express, Sky Ploeg, Hai Nam-89 and LMZ Phoebe carrying containers, cement, cattle, low sulphur, steel scrap and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 163,646 tonnes comprising 120,575 tonnes of import cargo and 43,071 tonnes of export cargo including 4,312 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 120,575 tonnes includes 15,055 tonnes of coal; 30,999 tonnes LNG; 6,200 tonnes of palm oil; 10,537 tonnes of soyabean; 30,610 tonnes of gas oil; 690 tonnes of LPG; 1,252 tonnes of palm kernel and 25,232 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 43,071 tonnes includes 3,665 tonnes of steel coil and 39,406 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,312 containers comprising of 2,484 containers import and 1,828 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There were four ships namely MSC Guilia, Gas Zues, Al Areesh and Amor carrying containers, LPG, LNG and palm oil respectively sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while two ships namely GH Dawn Run and Flag Gangos carrying coal and steel coil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, steel coil, coal, soyabean, LPG, LNG, diesel oil and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twelve vessels viz. Maersk Chicago, MSC Esthi, Century, Singapore Bulker, SBI Thalia, Farah Louise, BTG Kailash, Dias, Umm Bab, Piramerd, Prosperity and Bay Yasu carrying containers, general cargo, steel coil, wheat, soyabean, LNG, mogas and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. Maersk Chicago, MSC Esthi, Singapore Bulker, SBI Thalia and Bay Yasu carrying containers, steel coil, coal and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

There is one ship namely Cape Male carrying containers due to arrive on Wednesday.

