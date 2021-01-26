Pakistan
Covid-19 claims six lives in Faisalabad
- He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 594, while 7,125 patients recovered.
26 Jan 2021
FAISALABAD: The coronavirus claimed six more lives taking the death toll tally in Faisalabad to 400, while 49 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.
According to health department spokesperson, 558 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 594, while 7,125 patients recovered.
He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.
At present, 120 patients, including 45 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 39 including seven confirmed were admitted to DHQ Hospital.
He further said that 385 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.
Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation
Covid-19 claims six lives in Faisalabad
Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN
Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent
Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats
Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures
Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM
House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial
US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary
Read more stories
Comments