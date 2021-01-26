ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Jan 26, 2021
Pakistan

46 new Covid cases confirmed in district Abbottabad and Haripur

  • During the second wave of Coronavirus total of 3268 cases were tested positive out of which 3067 patients recovered.
APP 26 Jan 2021

ABBOTTABAD: After 15 new Coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, the total number of active cases in district Abbottabad Tuesday has reached 61.

According to the health department statistics on Tuesday during the second wave of Coronavirus total of 3268 cases were tested positive out of which 3067 patients recovered.

All new positive patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad while some of the patients were asked quarantine at home.

The total number of confirmed positive cases is 3268 out of which 3067 patients have recovered while 61 active cases were admitted to different hospital for treatment and 141 have expired so far.

A total number of 37040 tests were conducted in district Abbottabad out of which 32013 were negative, 3238 were positive, 1219 awaited and 570 were inconclusive.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 257 places including 112 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 114 educational institutions and 21 offices and commercial buildings.

In district Haripur 31 new Coronavirus cases were tested positive while 39 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

Chairman Doctor’s Association district Haripur Dr. Raza Husnain Raza Turabi once again warned people and said that the second wave of Coronavirus is more lethal and masses have to follow the SOPs for their own safety.

He further said that during the second wave the number of Coronavirus positive cases and death ratio in district Haripur was increased, now people are ignoring the SOPs which is alarming.

