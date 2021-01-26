Pakistan
Sindh Governor meets Opposition leader
- They discussed issues of mutual interests.
26 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday met New Opposition Leader in Provincial Assembly of Sindh Haleem Adil Shaikh at Sindh Governor House.
Former Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and MPA- Sindh Rabia Azfar Nizami were present on the occasion.
They discussed issues of mutual interests.
Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation
Sindh Governor meets Opposition leader
Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN
Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent
Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats
Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures
Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM
House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial
US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary
Read more stories
Comments