ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Youth centers being set up for career counseling: Usman Dar

  • Quota for the students from Balochistan in technical education courses would be enhanced, he stressed.
APP 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday said youth centers were being set up across the country to address unemployment issues of young people through career counseling.

Usman Dar told this to the delegation of National Dialogue Forum comprising students of 15 universities. The delegation including participants from all federating units was called on him at the Prime Minister’s Office, said a news release.

The SAPM said the youth’s participation in policy making was imperative as they constituted 60 per cent of the country’s population. The present government had formed National Youth Council (NYC) for the purpose, he added.

Usman Dar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into the power with the support of Pakistani youth that was why it was committed to their welfare and development.

"After 18th amendment, youth is a provincial subject, but under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal government has taken historic initiatives for youth development", he maintained.

He said National Youth Development Framework (NYDF) was a comprehensive road-map designed for youth development by our government, which was implemented through PM Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The SAPM elaborated that the programme included Rs 100 billion Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, skills programme and other major initiatives related to youth empowerment.

Quota for the students from Balochistan in technical education courses would be enhanced, he stressed.

He said people of newly ‘emerged’ districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would soon witness a positive change in the near future as no one had ever paid attention to those areas.

The visiting students shared their views on various issues faced by youth. They also gave suggestions to improve various initiatives taken for the betterment of Pakistani youth.

Usman Dar

Youth centers being set up for career counseling: Usman Dar

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters