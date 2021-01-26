One succumbed, 5 more tested COVID-19 positive in Attock

ATTOCK: One more novel coronavirus COVID-19 positive patient succumbed to virus while 5 more tested positive in Attock on Tuesday.

According to the health authorities, Ruqqia Bibi succumbed to virus at district headquarters hospital Attock.

On the other hand, 5 more tested COVID-19 positive in the district on in which three belongs to Attock city while two to Hazro respectively. '

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi confirmed that the tally in the district reached to 1185.

He further informed that the number of active patients in the district also surged to 62 in which 60 are home isolated while two others hospitalized. While sharing the details of active patients across the district, he said that 32 belongs to Attock city, 12 each to Hazro and Fatehjang, 7 to Pindigheab, one to Jand while there is no active patient in Hassanabdal.

He said that as many as five suspected COVID-19 patients are also admitted in district headquarters hospital and all of two are in critical condition.

Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district are 23847 while screening of as many as 27099 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of as many as 195 suspected patients of the area is still awaited while as many as 22467 are tested negative so far across the district.

Dr Ellahi informed that so far positive 1098 patients are recovered from this virus so far across the district.