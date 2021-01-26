World
France says Iran must comply with nuclear deal before US return
- Former US president withdrew in 2018 from the accord, known as the JCPOA, though his defeat to President Joe Biden has raised the prospect of a US return to the deal.
26 Jan 2021
PARIS: The Iranian government must comply with the terms of the 2015 accord limiting its nuclear programme in order to see the United States return to the deal, a French presidency official said Tuesday.
"If they are serious about negotiations and want to obtain a new commitment from all participants in the JCPOA, first they must refrain from further provocations and second they must respect what they are no longer respecting" in terms of commitments, the official said on condition of anonymity.
Former US president Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from the accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), though his defeat to President Joe Biden has raised the prospect of a US return to the deal.
