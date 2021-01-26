ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
1 billion trees to be planted by end-of-season: Senate told

  • The minister said all industries of the capital were bound to control their industrial waste through installation of pollution control systems.
APP 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Tuesday informed the Senate that one billion trees would be planted by the end-of-season under the Billion Tree project in the country.

Replying to various supplementary questions during the Question Hour, she said 85,000 jobs had also been given to the people under the project so far.

She said approximately over 185 industries units including different scale of sizes were working in the capital. She said there was complete prohibition of flow of industrial waste into rivers or streams of the capital.

The minister said all industries of the capital were bound to control their industrial waste through installation of pollution control systems.

She said all steel furnace industries in the capital except two had installed air filter in the last two years. The air filters converted five ton carbon every month into power form which was being used for making artificial items including jewelry, she said.

The minister said the Supreme Court had given verdict that no brick kiln would be allowed to run without zig-zag technology. The government was providing assistance to kilns owners to convert their plants with zig-zag technology, she said.

Zartaj Gul said after 18th constitutional amendment, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) was mandated with its function under Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997 for protection, conservation and rehabilitation of environment in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) only.

Pak-EPA took legal actions against the industries when noncompliance of Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997 and rules and regulations made thereunder, were observed, she said.

