Coronavirus claims 40 more lives in Punjab

  • Punjab health department conducted 2,844,554 tests for COVID-19 to date, while 139,421 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.
APP 26 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 40 lives in 24 hours, whereas 700 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday across the province.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 154,717 whereas the death toll reached 4,608.

The P&SHD confirmed that 395 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura,1 in Nankana Sahib,26 in Rawalpindi,6 in Jehlum,2 in Attock, 2 in Gujranwala,14 in Sialkot,3 in Narowal,25 in Gujrat,45 in Faisalabad,7 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Chineot,16 in Sargodha,4 in Jhang,25 in Multan,1 in Vehari,1 in Lodharan,10 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Rajanpur, 12 in Bahawalpur,11 in Bahawalnagar, 32 in Rahimyar Khan, 8 in Pakpattan, 44 in Okara and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

Punjab health department conducted 2,844,554 tests for COVID-19 to date, while 139,421 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19 and contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged.

