Machinery group imports reduced by 4.34pc

ISLAMABAD: Machinery group imports, during first six months of current fiscal year, have reduced by 4.34 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the Machinery group imports came down from $4,433,056 in Fy 2019-20 of last financial year to US $4,240,484 of the same period of current financial year.

During the period of July-Dec 20 this year, imports of Construction and Mining Machinery reduced by 32.86%, worth $54,294 as compared the imports valuing $80,871 of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Electric Machinery and Appartus imports decreased by 46.26%, worth $640,704 as compared the imports of valuing $1,192,274 of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Appartus imports also came down by 5.20%, valuing $216,637 imported as compared the imports worth $228,509 of same period of last year.