KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 348,496 tonnes of cargo comprising 224,716 tonnes of import cargo and 123,780 tonnes of export cargo including 9,392 loaded and empty containers during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 224,716 tonnes comprised of 98,508 tonnes of containerised cargo; 318 tonnes of bulk cargo; 3,609 tonnes of DAP; 23,693 tonnes of wheat; 7,541 tonnes of soyabean and 80,050 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 123,780 tonnes comprised of 66,829 tonnes of containerised cargo; 100 tonnes of bulk cargo; 39,066 tonnes of clinkers; 3,325 tonnes of cement and 14,460 tonnes oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 9,392 containers comprising of 5,047 containers import and 4,345 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 797 of 20’s and 2,057 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 68 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 861 of 20’s and 924 of 40’s loaded containers while 426 of 20’s and 605 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were eight ships namely Cosco Europe, MOL Generosity, Northern Discovery, As Sicilia, APL Antwerp, Al-Salam-II, Oriental Freesia and BBC Diamond carrying containers, tankers and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were eleven vessels viz. As Sicilia, APL Antwerp, YM Eternity, Diyala, CMA CGM Moliere, Nigbo Express, MT Lahore, MT Quetta, Scarlet Lady, IDC Diamond and BBC Diamond carrying containers, tankers, wheat, clinkers and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely MT Lahore carrying tanker expected to sail on Monday.

There are three vessels viz. Hyundai Shanghai, Tiger Integrity and LMZ Phoebe carrying containers, clinkers and clinkers and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Monday while three vessels viz. Botany Bay, Mutribe and Sky Ploeg carrying containers, tankers and low Sulpher respectively are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 229,655 tonnes comprising 194,923 tonnes of import cargo and 34,732 tonnes of export cargo including 4,312 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 194,923 tonnes includes 44,959 tonnes of coal; 61,419 tonnes LNG; 9,800 tonnes of palm oil; 10,759 tonnes of soyabean; 15,387 tonnes of mogas; 5,000 tonnes of LPG; 403 tonnes of palm kernel and 47,196 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 34,732 tonnes includes 34,732 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,312 containers comprising of 2,484 containers import and 1,828 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

There were three ships namely CMA CGM Otello, Al Ghashamiya and STI Excellence carrying containers, LNG and mogas respectively sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while three ships namely MSC Hina, MOL Generosity and Amor carrying containers and palm oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, steel coil, coal, soyabean, LPG, LNG, mogas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twelve vessels viz. Belgian Express, Century, Singapore Bulker, Farah Louise, BTG Kailash, Dias, Tomson Gas, Umm Bab, Al-Salam-II, Piramid, Prosperity and Bay Yasu carrying containers, general cargo, steel coil, wheat, soyabean, LNG, LPG, mogas, gas oil and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were six ships viz. Belgian Express, MSC Giulia, Sphene, Tomson Gas, Al-Salam-II and Bay Yasu carrying containers, LPG, diesel oil and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

There were two ships namely MSC Giulia and Sphene carrying containers respectively due to arrive on Monday while two ships namely MSC Esthi and Maersk Chicago carrying containers respectively are due to arrive on Tuesday.

