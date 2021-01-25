Pakistan
Cold, dry weather likely in most parts
- Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours, MET office reported.
25 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast cold and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
Cold and chilly conditions are expected in upper parts and north Balochistan whereas Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours, MET office reported.
Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country, it added.
Minimum temperature’s recorded in (°C): Leh, Astore -13°C, Kalam -12°C, Gupis -11°C, Kalat, Bagrote -09°C, Quetta -08°C, Skardu, Gilgit -07°C, Pulwama -06°C, Hunza, Malamjabba, Dalbandin, Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag -05°C.
