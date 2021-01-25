Sri Lankan shares end at record high as industrial, financial stocks gain

Sri Lankan shares hit another record high on Monday as industrial and financial stocks gained ahead of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the country later this week.

The benchmark stock index ended up 2.73% at 8,694.35, surpassing its record closing high on Friday after local regulatory approval for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 995.6 million from 590.4 million in the previous session.

Conglomerates John Keells Holding Plc and LOLC were the top boosts to the index, rising 7.6% and 8.2%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 974.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.9 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 14.99 billion rupees, exchange data showed.