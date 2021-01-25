Govt taking steps to prevent domestic violence against women: CM

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has termed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Domestic Violence against Women Bill recently passed by the provincial assembly as a landmark legislation and important achievement of the incumbent provincial government to prevent domestic violence against women.

In a statement, he said the legislation would prove to be a very effective tool to prevent domestic violence against women.

The chief minister said that protecting the rights of vulnerable segments of society and their empowerment was one of the focused areas of his government.

He said government is taking all other required steps to provide all kinds of protection to the vulnerable segments of society including women and children.

The Chief Minister said that under the law committees will be formed at district level headed by the concerned deputy commissioner which will provide medical aid, shelter, support and legal assistance to the affected woman.