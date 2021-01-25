ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed takes over Logistic Command of Pak-Navy

  • Rear Admiral Abid Hameed would now be incharge of Logistic support to all Pakistan Navy Units, Ships, Establishments and repair & maintenance facilities.
  • His major staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Projects), Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Works) and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Maintenance) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad. The admiral has been awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) in recognition of his services to Pakistan Navy.
BR Web Desk Updated 25 Jan 2021

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed has taken over the Logistic Command of Pakistan Navy in an impressive change of Command ceremony held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, DGPR said on Monday.

According to Director General Public Relations (DGPR), He took over the command from Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq.

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed would now be incharge of Logistic support to all Pakistan Navy Units, Ships, Establishments and repair & maintenance facilities.

A guard of honour was also presented to the newly appointed Commander Logistics during the ceremony.

Later, Commanding Officers of the units under Command were also introduced to Commander Logistics.

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed got commission in Pakistan Navy in 1988 and has an illustrious career with vast experience of Command, staff and field appointments.

His major staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Projects), Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Works) and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Maintenance) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad. The admiral has been awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) in recognition of his services to Pakistan Navy.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of officers, civilians and sailors of Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan pakistan navy Logistic Command Rear Admiral Abid Hameed

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed takes over Logistic Command of Pak-Navy

Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters