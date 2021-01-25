Rear Admiral Abid Hameed takes over Logistic Command of Pak-Navy

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed has taken over the Logistic Command of Pakistan Navy in an impressive change of Command ceremony held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, DGPR said on Monday.

According to Director General Public Relations (DGPR), He took over the command from Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq.

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed would now be incharge of Logistic support to all Pakistan Navy Units, Ships, Establishments and repair & maintenance facilities.

A guard of honour was also presented to the newly appointed Commander Logistics during the ceremony.

Later, Commanding Officers of the units under Command were also introduced to Commander Logistics.

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed got commission in Pakistan Navy in 1988 and has an illustrious career with vast experience of Command, staff and field appointments.

His major staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Projects), Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Works) and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Maintenance) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad. The admiral has been awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) in recognition of his services to Pakistan Navy.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of officers, civilians and sailors of Pakistan Navy.