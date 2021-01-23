ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Pakistan

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts

  • Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and evening hours.
APP 23 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan during next 24 hours.

Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and evening hours.

Continental air is prevailing over central and southern parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours rainfall occured in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Punjab, Potohar region and Islamabad.

Fog prevailed in central and southern plain areas of Punjab. Weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country. Snowfall was also recorded in Kalam, Malam Jabba, Murree, Astore, Skardu, Bagrote and Chitral during this period during this time duration.

Rainfall recorded during this time period remained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 25mm, Balakot 13mm, Malam Jabba 11mm, Pattan 09mm, Dir (upper 08mm, lower 02mm), Kakul, Mir Khani, Chitral 08mm, Drosh 05mm, Saidu Sharif 03mm, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 19mm, Muzaffarabad (Air) Port 14mm, City 12mm), Rawalakot 16mm, Kotli 11mm, Punjab: Murree 14mm, Sialkot Airport 02mm, Gujarat 01mm, Gilgit Baltistan: Chillas 04mm, Bunji and Gupis 01mm.

Whereas snowfall was recorded as Kalam 12 inch, Murree 06 inch, Astore 05 inch, Malam Jabba 04 inch, Skardu, Chitral 01 inch and Bagrote Trace.

Minimum temperature recorded on Saturday were Astore -10°C, Skardu, Gupis -09 °C, Ziarat -08°C, Leh -06°C, Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, Parachinar, Kalam, Bagrote -05°C, Malam Jabba and Pishin -04 °C.

