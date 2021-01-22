ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
Amazon to hike fees for Spanish users after new digital tax

Reuters 22 Jan 2021

MADRID: Amazon will raise fees for Spanish companies using its platform by 3% from April after the government imposed a digital tax, a company document seen by Reuters showed.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed the so-called Google tax, which Spain began charging on revenues of large digital companies from Jan. 21, would hit users of its services.

Countries around the world are examining ways to tax global tech companies on revenues generated in their economies in the absence of wider agreement on how to tackle their growing role in business and commerce.

The spokesman added that Amazon advocates a global approach rather than taxes imposed by individual countries.

The Amazon document confirmed an earlier report by Spanish online media El Confidencial.

Amazon announced a similar move in France after the government there also approved a "Google tax".

Amazon to hike fees for Spanish users after new digital tax

