Greece to auction six-month T-bills on Jan 27

ATHENS: Greece will sell 625 million euros ($760.13 million) of six-month treasury bills on Jan. 27 to refinance maturing debt, its debt agency, PDMA, said on Friday.

The agency last sold six-month T-bills in late December, when the paper was priced to yield -0.22%.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Jan. 29. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until Jan. 28, PDMA said.