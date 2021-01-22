Markets
Greece to auction six-month T-bills on Jan 27
- The agency last sold six-month T-bills in late December, when the paper was priced to yield -0.22%.
- Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until Jan. 28.
22 Jan 2021
ATHENS: Greece will sell 625 million euros ($760.13 million) of six-month treasury bills on Jan. 27 to refinance maturing debt, its debt agency, PDMA, said on Friday.
The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Jan. 29. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.
